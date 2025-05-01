Tnias Mathurin Commits to UMass Lowell River Hawks

May 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, ON - In a groundbreaking move following the NCAA Division I Council's move to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA DI hockey programs announced in November of 2024, Windsor Spitfires defenceman Tnias Mathurin joins his fellow colleagues in blazing a trail.

The 20-year-old defenceman from Ajax, ON. announced his commitment to the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks men's hockey program via the Windsor Spitfires PR department on Thursday afternoon. Mathurin has played in 145 regular season games and has recorded 13 goals and 42 assists for 55 points. He has 40 postseason games and has 1 goals and 12 assists for 13 points. Mathurin set new career highs in goals and assists this past season with 7 and 16 respectively.

Mathurin is excited to extend his hockey career.

"I am super excited to start another chapter after this season and play college hockey at Umass Lowell." Tnias Mathurin said.

University of Massachusetts Lowell is located in Lowell, Massachusetts. The River Hawks hockey program has produced some familiar NHL names including Connor Hellebuyck, Ron Hainsey, as well as Craig MacTavish and Dwayne Roloson.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.