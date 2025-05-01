Porter Martone Selected to Represent Canada at 2025 IIHF Men's World Hockey Championship

May 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - Hockey Canada announced today that forward Porter Martone has been named to Team Canada's pre-tournament camp for the upcoming 2025 IIHF Men's World Hockey Championship, set to take place in Czechia from May 10 to May 26.

Martone becomes one of the youngest players to earn a spot at camp for Canada's national team. This season the 18-year-old served not only as captain for the Brampton Steelheads but also as captain for Team CHL in the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. He was also named assistant captain for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game where he scored the overtime winner leading the Eastern Conference to victory in the inaugural event.

On the international stage Martone has a strong pedigree for the red and white. The Peterborough, Ontario native captained Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship. At that event, Martone set a new career scoring record by a Canadian with 23 career points (8G-15A) at the tournament, surpassing WHL alumnus Connor Bedard's previous record of 21 points. In addition to his gold at the 2024 U18 World Championship, Martone has medalled a total of four times on the international stage (2022 U17 World Challenge - silver; 2023 U18 World Championship - bronze; 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup - gold; 2024 U18 World Championship - gold). He was also named to Canada's roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship this past December.

Canada will open the tournament on May 10th against Great Britain, with group-stage games continuing in Prague and Ostrava.

