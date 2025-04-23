67's Filip Ekberg to Represent Sweden at 2025 U18 World Championship

April 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are proud to announce that forward Filip Ekberg has been selected to represent Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship, taking place from April 23 to May 3 in Frisco, Texas.

Ekberg, 17, was selected 33rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Uppsala, Sweden native recorded 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points in 53 games during his rookie season, earning OHL Rookie of the Week honours in March.

Sweden's tournament schedule commences today at 3:00 p.m. ET, as Ekberg and his teammates face off against Switzerland in the tournament's preliminary round.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.