Spitfires Season Ends in Heartbreak 2-1 in Overtime in Game 7

April 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - It was a do or die game in Windsor on Tuesday for Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Final. The Spitfires went up 3-0 in the series before the Rangers were able to claw back into the series at tie it at 3. On Tuesday, it was reminiscent of 2010 as the Rangers were able to comeback and complete the reverse sweep and won game seven, 2-1 in overtime.

In the first period, it would be quite even as the Spitfires had 9 shots and the Rangers had 8. The Rangers would strike for the games first goal as the Spitfires jumped up but could not convert and Ellinas scored on the 2 on 1 rush. After 1 period, it was 1-0 Rangers.

In the second period, the Spitfires would heat up. They fired 11 shots compared to the Rangers 8. Just over halfway through the frame, the Spitfires would find the equalizer. A beautiful passing play from Abraham to Nesbitt and he found rookie Carter Hicks streaking to the and he buried his 2 nd of the playoffs.

In the third period, both teams would battle but could not find the games next goal, we were off to OT.

In the overtime frame, both teams would have a few chances but it was the Rangers on a rebound as Ellinas scored his 2 nd of the night sending the Rangers to the third round.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.