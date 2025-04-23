OHL Announces Schedules for Eastern and Western Conference Championship Series

April 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - A pair of thrilling Tuesday night Game 7 matchups saw the Barrie Colts and Kitchener Rangers emerge to round-out the final four in the OHL Playoffs, with Barrie prevailing 6-4 over the Kingston Frontenacs while Kitchener edged the Windsor Spitfires 2-1 in overtime.

The Eastern and Western Conference Championship Series are set as the Colts advance to face the defending East champion Oshawa Generals while the Rangers will battle their long-time rival, the defending OHL champion London Knights.

Media are invited to attend pre-series Zoom availabilities featuring the captain and head coach of each team, with registration links below. Media accreditation links for the East and West Final will be circulated under separate cover.

Eastern Conference Championship Series Schedule

Register for pre-series media Zoom availability, to be held Wednesday at 3:00pm

(2) Barrie Colts vs. (4) Oshawa Generals

Game 1 - Fri., April 25 at Barrie, 7:30pm

Game 2 - Sun., April 27 at Barrie, 6:00pm

Game 3 - Tues., April 29 at Oshawa, 7:05pm

Game 4 - Thurs., May 1 at Oshawa, 7:05pm

Game 5 - Sat., May 3 at Barrie, 7:30pm*

Game 6 - Mon., May 5 at Oshawa, 7:05pm*

Game 7 - Tues., May 6 at Barrie, 7:00pm*

Western Conference Championship Series Schedule

Register for pre-series media Zoom availability, to be held Thursday at 2:00pm

(1) London Knights vs. (3) Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 - Fri., April 25 at London, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sun., April 27 at London, 4:00pm

Game 3 - Mon., April 28 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Wed., April 30 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Fri., May 2 at London, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sun., May 4 at Kitchener, 2:00pm*

Game 7 - Tues., May 6 at London, 7:00pm*

*- if necessary

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.