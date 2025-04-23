OHL Announces Schedules for Eastern and Western Conference Championship Series
April 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - A pair of thrilling Tuesday night Game 7 matchups saw the Barrie Colts and Kitchener Rangers emerge to round-out the final four in the OHL Playoffs, with Barrie prevailing 6-4 over the Kingston Frontenacs while Kitchener edged the Windsor Spitfires 2-1 in overtime.
The Eastern and Western Conference Championship Series are set as the Colts advance to face the defending East champion Oshawa Generals while the Rangers will battle their long-time rival, the defending OHL champion London Knights.
Media are invited to attend pre-series Zoom availabilities featuring the captain and head coach of each team, with registration links below. Media accreditation links for the East and West Final will be circulated under separate cover.
Eastern Conference Championship Series Schedule
Register for pre-series media Zoom availability, to be held Wednesday at 3:00pm
(2) Barrie Colts vs. (4) Oshawa Generals
Game 1 - Fri., April 25 at Barrie, 7:30pm
Game 2 - Sun., April 27 at Barrie, 6:00pm
Game 3 - Tues., April 29 at Oshawa, 7:05pm
Game 4 - Thurs., May 1 at Oshawa, 7:05pm
Game 5 - Sat., May 3 at Barrie, 7:30pm*
Game 6 - Mon., May 5 at Oshawa, 7:05pm*
Game 7 - Tues., May 6 at Barrie, 7:00pm*
Western Conference Championship Series Schedule
Register for pre-series media Zoom availability, to be held Thursday at 2:00pm
(1) London Knights vs. (3) Kitchener Rangers
Game 1 - Fri., April 25 at London, 7:00pm
Game 2 - Sun., April 27 at London, 4:00pm
Game 3 - Mon., April 28 at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Game 4 - Wed., April 30 at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Game 5 - Fri., May 2 at London, 7:00pm*
Game 6 - Sun., May 4 at Kitchener, 2:00pm*
Game 7 - Tues., May 6 at London, 7:00pm*
*- if necessary
