Eastern Conference Championship Series Set

April 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Ontario Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Eastern Conference Championship Series vs the Oshawa Generals.

Round Three Schedule:

Game 1 - Fri., April 25 at Barrie, 7:30pm

Game 2 - Sun., April 27 at Barrie, 6:00pm

Game 3 - Tues., April 29 at Oshawa, 7:05pm

Game 4 - Thurs., May 1 at Oshawa, 7:05pm

Game 5 - Sat., May 3 at Barrie, 7:30pm *

Game 6 - Mon., May 5 at Oshawa, 7:05pm *

Game 7 - Tues., May 6 at Barrie, 7:00pm*:

