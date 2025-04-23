Eastern Conference Championship Series Set
April 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Ontario Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Eastern Conference Championship Series vs the Oshawa Generals.
Round Three Schedule:
Game 1 - Fri., April 25 at Barrie, 7:30pm
Game 2 - Sun., April 27 at Barrie, 6:00pm
Game 3 - Tues., April 29 at Oshawa, 7:05pm
Game 4 - Thurs., May 1 at Oshawa, 7:05pm
Game 5 - Sat., May 3 at Barrie, 7:30pm *
Game 6 - Mon., May 5 at Oshawa, 7:05pm *
Game 7 - Tues., May 6 at Barrie, 7:00pm*:
The Colts store is open for normal business hours for tickets or can be purchased online.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025
- Eastern Conference Championship Series Set - Barrie Colts
- Spitfires Season Ends in Heartbreak 2-1 in Overtime in Game 7 - Windsor Spitfires
- Kitchener Completes Comeback, Punches Their Ticket to the Conference Finals - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.