Kitchener Completes Comeback, Punches Their Ticket to the Conference Finals

April 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers gather to celebrate their Game 7 win

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Hailey Tripodi) Kitchener Rangers gather to celebrate their Game 7 win(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Hailey Tripodi)

Windsor, ON - The Kitchener Rangers have become the sixth team in OHL history to erase a 3-0 series deficit with a 2-1 overtime thriller in Game 7. Luke Ellinas recorded both Rangers goals and Jackson Parsons made 39 saves on route to punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, WSR 0

12:20 Luke Ellinas (5) - Tanner Lam, Cameron Mercer

2nd Period

KIT 1, WSR 1

11:20 Carter Hicks (2) - Jack Nesbitt, Ryan Abraham

Overtime

KIT 2, WSR 1

14:28 Luke Ellinas (6) - Tanner Lam

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Luke Ellinas (2G, OT Winner)

Second Star: Jackson Parsons (39 Saves)

Third Star: Joey Costanzo (30 Saves)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 32 - WSR 40

Power play: KIT 0/0 - WSR 0/0

FO%: KIT 50.6 % - WSR 49.4%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 39/40 Saves, One Goal Against

L: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 30/32 Saves, Two Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will open Round Three in London beginning on Friday, April 25th. The East Avenue Blue will return to the Aud for Game Three on Monday, April 28th. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, April 23rd), stay tuned for updates.

