Peterborough to Host 2026 TELUS Cup National Club Championship

April 23, 2025

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough will host the 2026 TELUS Cup, Canada's National Under-18 Men's Club Championship, Hockey Canada announced on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, bringing the elite national tournament to one of Canada's most notable hockey communities.

City of Peterborough officials, Peterborough Petes representatives and local hockey community members gathered at the Peterborough & District Sports Hall of Fame to make the announcement locally after Hockey Canada made the national announcement.

The TELUS Cup will take place April 20-26, 2026, at the Peterborough Memorial Centre and will see six elite men's U18 teams from across Canada, including the host Peterborough Minor Petes, making their national championship debut, to compete for the national title.

"This is the most exciting hockey moment for our community since we hosted the Memorial Cup in 1996," Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal said. "In Peterborough, hockey is more than a game, it is part of our identity. The TELUS Cup is an incredible chance to cheer on the future stars of the sport, showcase our facilities and the home of the legendary Peterborough Petes, and celebrate everything that makes Peterborough an unforgettable destination not only for youth hockey, but also for active family fun."

A Sport Tourism Win for the Community

Peterborough's successful bid was led by Peterborough Tourism, the City's destination marketing program, with the support and partnership of the community including the Ontario Hockey Federation, Peterborough Minor Hockey Council, local tourism business operators and organizations, and particularly the Peterborough Petes. The event is expected to generate more than 1,200 total room nights and over $1 million in economic impact, boosting hotels, restaurants, shops, and local attractions during the tournament week. The prestigious tournament with national exposure is an opportunity to showcase Peterborough as a premier destination for large-scale sports events.

"Hosting premier hockey events takes a tremendous effort from everyone in the chosen communities," said Dean McIntosh, senior vice president, revenue, fan experience & community impact. "From volunteers, sponsors and the fans, Canadians from coast to coast step up every year to help grow the game of hockey and provide lifelong memories for these athletes."

Legacy on Ice

Few cities can match Peterborough's deep hockey roots. The Peterborough Petes, the oldest continuously operating franchise in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), have produced over 175 NHL players, including legends like Steve Yzerman, Chris Pronger, Larry Murphy, and Bob Gainey. The city has also hosted high-profile events such as the 1996 Memorial Cup and six Mann Cup lacrosse championships between 2004 and 2022.

The TELUS Cup now joins that legacy- offering Peterborough Petes athletes an incredible opportunity to play on home ice with exposure to a national audience of fans.

"Hosting the TELUS Cup is an amazing opportunity for the Peterborough Community and the Peterborough Minor Hockey Council," noted Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "The Men's U18 National Club Championship has hosted a number of big names over the years, including Petes alumni like Steve Yzerman, Larry Murphy, Luke Richardson, and Slater Koekkoek to name a few. This is also a great opportunity for the Peterborough Petes and the U18 Petes to showcase our partnership on a national stage."

Community-Wide Celebration

The announcement event featured remarks from local officials, team representatives, and rising hockey players, including a special guest appearance from current Petes goaltender, Easton Rye, who shared how growing up in Peterborough's hockey culture shaped his journey.

As the countdown to April 2026 begins, the community will be rallying behind the local team- and preparing to welcome visitors from across Canada to explore the city.

The announcement event in Peterborough, follows Hockey Canada's announcement from the 2025 TELUS Cup in Chilliwack, BC, where Dieppe, New Brunswick was also announced as the host location for the 2026 Esso Cup.

For updates on tournament schedules, ticket sales, and volunteer opportunities, visit MemorialCentre.ca, subscribe to PMC Scoop, or follow Peterborough Memorial Centre and Peterborough Tourism on Facebook and Instagram.

