Petes Complete 2025 Development Camp

May 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes wrapped up 2025 Development Camp on Sunday with the final three scrimmages of the weekend.

A full round up of each Sunday scrimmage can be found below:

Game 7 Recap:

Sign-A-Fied - 0

Hybrid - 1 (Cameron Herbert)

Shutout - Thomys Pyke, Thomas Lima

Game 8 Recap (Final, Shootout):

Sign-A-Fied - 1

East Side Mario's - 0

Shutout - Thomys Pyke, Thomas Lima

Game 9 Recap (Final, Shootout):

Hybrid - 1 (Pacey Adduono)

East Side Mario's - 2 (Crisitan Giancola)

Final Camp Leaders:

Pacey Adduono (3G, 2A)

Owen Hunks (3G, 1A)

Ryan Wercholaz (2G, 2A)

Chase MacKay (1G, 3A)

Santiago Jimenes (2G, 1A)

Brandt Rooyakkers (1G, 2A)

Adam Levac (1G, 2A)

Kaden McGregor (3A)

