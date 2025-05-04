OHL Announces Schedule for 2025 Championship Series on TSN

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the schedule of games for the 113th J. Ross Robertson Cup Final to be played between the London Knights and Oshawa Generals in a rematch of last year's Championship Series.

The Knights claimed their record third consecutive Wayne Gretzky Trophy as Western Conference champions after defeating the Kitchener Rangers in four straight games, giving them three consecutive series sweeps to start the playoffs. London eliminated the Owen Sound Attack and the Erie Otters in the opening two rounds of the postseason.

The Knights are pursuing their sixth OHL title after hoisting the Robertson Cup last spring. They came within one win of hoisting the Memorial Cup last June in Saginaw.

The Generals are back where they were this time last year, eliminating the Barrie Colts in four games to earn the Bobby Orr Trophy for the second straight spring. The fourth-seed Generals have made their way through a challenging set of opponents, with previous series victories over the Brampton Steelheads and Brantford Bulldogs.

Oshawa leads the OHL with a total of 13 J. Ross Robertson Cup titles, with their latest coming in 2015 before advancing to claim the Memorial Cup in Quebec City.

The OHL Championship Series can be seen in its entirety on TSN, with Victor Findlay providing the call on play-by-play accompanied by colour analyst and OHL alumnus Frankie Corrado. The series will also be available to stream on OHL Live on CHL TV.

OHL Championship Series Schedule

(1W) London Knights vs. (4E) Oshawa Generals

Game 1 - Thursday, May 8 at London, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Saturday, May 10 at London, 7:00pm

Game 3 - Monday, May 12 at Oshawa, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 13 at Oshawa, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Thursday, May 15 at London, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Saturday, May 17 at Oshawa, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Monday, May 19 at London, Time TBD*

