Peterborough Petes Development Camp Day 2: Afternoon Scrimmages

May 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes wrapped up day two of 2025 Development Camp on Saturday afternoon with scrimmage four, five, and six of the weekend. After six scrimmages in total, Team Hybrid leads the way with three wins and one loss.

A full round up of each afternoon scrimmage can be found below:

Game 4 Recap:

Sign-A-Fied - 4 (Nathan Landriault, Ryan Wercholaz, Thomas Paleczny EN, Cameron White EN)

East Side Mario's - 1 (Kieran Raynor)

Game 5 Recap:

Hybrid - 4 (Adam Levac, Santiago Jimenes x2, Pacey Adduono)

East Side Mario's - 0

Shutout - Luka Gelinas

Game 6 Recap:

Hybrid - 0

Sign-A-Fied - 4 (Ryan Wercholaz, Owen Hunks x2, Harrison O'Connor)

Shutout - Joseph D'Angelo, Anthony Lovisa

A full recap of this morning's scrimmages can be found.

Camp Leaders:

Owen Hunks (3G, 1A)

Pacey Adduono (2G, 2A)

Ryan Wercholaz (2G, 2A)

Santiago Jimenes (2G, 1A)

Chase MacKay (1G, 2A)

Adam Levac (1G, 2A)

Kaden McGregor (3A)

Development Camp wraps up on Sunday, May 4, with three scrimmages beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the PMC. All scrimmages are open to the public and are being streamed live on the Petes Facebook page with commentary. A full scrimmage schedule can be found. Scrimmage rosters can be found.

