Petes to Host Steelheads in 2025-26 Home Opener
June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that the Peterborough Petes will be playing their 2025-26 home and season opener on Thursday, September 18 against the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC).
The only way to guarantee tickets for the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package or a group ticket package. Season tickets start at just $399 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.
Group packages for the home opener are available now and can be purchased by contacting Coordinator of Group Sales and Service, Jordan Winch. To contact Jordan, click here or call (705) 743-3681 ext. 210.
Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales and other promotions.
The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 2nd at 11:00 a.m. The Petes hold the second overall selection in the draft.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Firebirds Announce 2025 Opening Night - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Oshawa Generals Announce 2025/26 Home Opener - Oshawa Generals
- Storm to Host Erie Otters in 2025 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Home Opener Announced - Barrie Colts
- Brampton Steelheads to Play Host Niagara IceDogs for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Spirit to Meet Firebirds in September 20th Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Petes to Host Steelheads in 2025-26 Home Opener - Peterborough Petes
- Coming Home: Erie Otters Announce 2025 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- OHL Unveils 2025-26 Home Openers - OHL
- 67's Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Ottawa 67's
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Acquire Draft Capital from the Peterborough Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Petes Acquire Matthew Soto in Trade with Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Petes to Host Steelheads in 2025-26 Home Opener
- Petes Acquire Matthew Soto in Trade with Frontenacs
- Petes Sign 2025 Third Round Pick Gerry DiCunzolo to OHL Standard Player Agreement
- Petes Complete 2025 Development Camp
- Peterborough Petes Development Camp Day 2: Afternoon Scrimmages