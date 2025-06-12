Petes to Host Steelheads in 2025-26 Home Opener

June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that the Peterborough Petes will be playing their 2025-26 home and season opener on Thursday, September 18 against the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC).

The only way to guarantee tickets for the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package or a group ticket package. Season tickets start at just $399 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Group packages for the home opener are available now and can be purchased by contacting Coordinator of Group Sales and Service, Jordan Winch. To contact Jordan, click here or call (705) 743-3681 ext. 210.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales and other promotions.

The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 2nd at 11:00 a.m. The Petes hold the second overall selection in the draft.







