Round Two, Game Seven Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

Windsor, ON - After shutting out the Windsor Spitfires for the second time in three games, the Rangers have forced a winner-take-all Game 7 at WFCU Centre on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 6:

There will be a Game 7.

On Sunday night at The Aud, the Blueshirts evened their second-round series against the Spitfires, 3-3, with a 4-0 victory on home ice. Following a scoreless first period, Cameron Mercer opened the scoring for Kitchener, securing the game-winning goal with his second of the series and the playoffs. Just six minutes later, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) was hauled down on a near breakaway, prompting a penalty shot, in which he made no mistake to double the Rangers' lead heading to the final frame. In the third, Pridham secured his second goal off a nifty pass from Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), before Andrew Vermeulen sealed the deal with under three minutes to play for a 4-0 Rangers victory. Cameron Arquette and Ellinas each registered two assists while Vermeulen picked up a lone helper.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (3-3-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Since his return to the lineup, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) has been on a tear for the Rangers, recording at least a point in all four appearances against Windsor, totalling four goals, three assists, and seven points. In the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Ellinas has 11 points in nine games. He is tied for first in assists (7) while his 11 points rank second among Rangers skaters in the postseason. With a chance to advance on Tuesday, Ellinas will look to continue his strong play and help lead the Rangers to the Western Conference Final.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) continued his dominance in Game 6 with another pair of goals, his second multi-goal night of the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Pridham has three goals, one assist, and four points in his last two games against Windsor. After going scoreless in the opening two contests of the second-round series, Pridham has now picked up at least a point in three of his last four games. Tied for first in goals (6) and third in playoff points (10) on the Rangers, he'll look to push the pace again in Game 7 as Kitchener aims to close out the series on the road.

Goaltending:

Parsons

Jackson Parsons has flipped a switch, registering his second shutout on Sunday in his last three games against Windsor. The netminder has allowed just two goals over that three-game span. Parsons was sensational on home ice in Game 6, stopping all 29 shots that came his way. Through 11 games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Parsons holds a 7-4-0 record, a 2.26 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage. As the series heads back to Windsor for a decisive Game 7, the Rangers will lean on their red-hot goaltender to deliver again.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (3-3-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Though he did not put up any points, AJ Spellacy returned to action in Game 6 for just his fourth postseason appearance in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Spellacy has played in two games in the second-round series against Kitchener, yet to get on the scoresheet. However, in round one, Spellacy had one goal, two assists, and three points in two games. As the Spitfires gear up for a do-or-die Game 7 on home ice, the Chicago Blackhawks prospect is a player to watch, especially if he can rediscover the scoring touch he brought in the opening round.

After missing Game 5, Liam Greentree was inserted back into the lineup for Game 6, recording three shots on goal but failing to register a point. The forward has gone scoreless in his last two games, but Greentree had a notable nine points (7G, 2A) in three games to open the series. Greentree leads the Spitfires in postseason goals (14), ranking second in assists (24). If there is any player to be on the lookout for in Game 7, it's Windsor captain Greentree, who they expect will rise to the occasion and deliver in the biggest game of their season.

Goaltending:

Costanzo

Despite dropping his third straight loss, Joey Costanzo gave Windsor a chance in the crease in Game 6, turning aside 27 of 31 shots and posting a .871 save percentage. In 11 postseason games this year, Costanzo has a 7-3-1 record, a 2.36 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage. With a must-win Game 7 on the horizon, Costanzo will look to outduel Parsons and win the goalie battle on home ice.

RANGERS REACH

