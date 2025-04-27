Colts Go Down, 7-1

April 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts looked to get back in the win column Sunday night in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Oshawa Generals. The Colts struggled to find their game in the series opener, and were handed a 3-1 loss as a result. With Sadlon Arena as the setting for this tilt, Barrie looked to improve their home record in these playoffs to 8-1, game one marked their first home loss and the first time they've trailed in a series. Sam Hillebrandt started in net again for Barrie, he stopped 36 of 38 in his last outing.

Oshawa imposed themselves early on, playing with a physical edge out of the gates and getting on the board before the game was a minute old. After holding the generals scoreless through a period and a half in game one, the Colts cede the game's first goal just 24 seconds in. The Generals maintained their one-goal lead despite having just two shots by the eight-minute mark, they then added to their lead with three minutes remaining in the opening frame, and they'd take their two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Barrie thought the tides had turned when they scored to open the second period, but upon video review, the goal was taken off the board and ruled offside. Oshawa didn't miss a beat, scoring their third and fourth goals in a two-minute span to take a commanding 4-0 lead. The Generals rubbed salt in the wound towards the end of the middle frame with their third goal of the period, making it 5-0 by the period's conclusion.

Oshawa opened the third period with another tally just 47 seconds in, pushing their lead to 6-0. The Colts struggled with discipline in this one, they took their ninth penalty of the night three minutes into the final frame. The Generals got another before time expired, making it 7-0. The Colts finally snuck one in with under two minutes remaining, making it a 7-1 final.

Now down two games to none in the series, Barrie faces its largest obstacle yet this season. The Colts will look to have a short memory in Oshawa when the series heads there for game three on Tuesday, April 29.

