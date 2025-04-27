Gens Take Two on the Road in Dominant 7-1 Victory

The Oshawa Generals continued in Barrie to take on the Colts for game two of the Eastern Conference Finals, and now lead the series 2-0 after a 7-1 win on the road.

Coming off a big win in game one, the Gens had to keep the momentum going, and for Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke, he scored the first goal hot off the stick only 30 seconds into the period.

"We set the tone early, and I thought we did that with Beckett's leadership and continued to execute," said Interim Head Coach Brad Malone

The Gens were very strong in the Colts' zone, creating chances all around goaltender Sam Hildebrandt, who made 25 saves, before they switched to Ben Hrebrik for the remainder of the game.

Late in the period, defensemen Andrew Gibson circled the zone and found his way to the front of the net, giving the Gens a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The Colts came into the second period looking to even things out, but spent more time collecting penalties, giving the Gens multiple man-advantages. Seven minutes in, the Gens' first powerplay unit continued to be strong, as Luca Marrell fed a clean pass to Sennecke, who sniped in his second of the game.

Minutes later, the Gens got another chance on the man-advantage, and Colby Barlow added to his high points total in the playoffs by securing the fourth goal of the game, assisted by Marrelli and Sennecke.

The Colts struggled to keep hold of the puck, and late in the second, it paid off for Sennecke, who dangled his way towards Hildebrandt and secured his second hat-trick of the playoffs.

Heading into the third period, the Gens looked strong, healthy and ready to wrap this game up. With the third powerplay goal of the night, Marrelli netted his first of the night and fourth point, assisted by Owen Griffin and Barlow.

The Gens fans filled the Sadlon arena, and will bring a big crowd back to the Tribute Communities Centre with a lot of energy for game 3. "Playing in front of our home crowd is something that we cherish," said Sennecke.

Back on the powerplay late in the third, Gibson secured his second of the night, assisted by Matthew Buckley and Lauri Sinivuori.

Jacob Oster played an exceptional game in between the pipes, making 31 saves, only letting in one goal at the very end by Colt's Owen Van Steensel.

The Generals will be back at home on Tuesday, April 29th, for game three. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

