London Takes Game Two with Series Shifting to the Aud Monday

April 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers face off with the London Knights

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Adam Zawacki / London Knights) Kitchener Rangers face off with the London Knights(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Adam Zawacki / London Knights)

London, ON - The London Knights took another decisive decision Sunday evening defeating the Kitchener Rangers 6-2. The Rangers erased a 2-0 Knight lead to tie the game at 2-2, but four unanswered goals by the Knights saw them take their second consecutive victory and tenth in a row this post season.

London led 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play. In the second period, Trent Swick and Luca Romano (PPG) scored five minutes apart to knot the game at 2-2. Romano now has three of Kitchener's four goals in the series. London would score twice with less than five minutes to go in the second period to restore their two-goal advantage. The Knights added two more in the final frame to skate to a 6-2 win.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, LDN 1

4:11 Jesse Nurmi (1) - Jacob Julien, Sam Dickinson

KIT 0, LDN 2

16:15 Cam Allen (3) - Jared Woolley

2nd Period

KIT 1, LDN 2

1:10 Trent Swick (7) - Jack Pridham, Andrew Vermeulen

KIT 2, LDN 2 - PPG

6:08 Luca Romano (6) - Cameron Reid

KIT 2, LDN 3 - GWG

15:49 Oliver Bonk (2) - Noah Read, Sam O'Reilly

KIT 2, LDN 4

17:26 Jacob Julien (2) - Jared Woolley, Easton Cowan

3rd Period

KIT 2, LDN 5

4:53 Blake Montgomery (3) - Jacob Julien, Henry Brzustewicz

KIT 2, LDN 6 - PPG

10:22 Jacob Julien (3) - Henry Brzustewicz, Blake Montgomery

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jacob Julien (LDN)

Second Star: Blake Montgomery (LDN)

Third Star: Jared Woolley (LDN)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 25 - LDN 41

Power play: KIT 1/4 - LDN 1/4

FO%: KIT 45% - LDN 55%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 23/25 Saves, Two Goals Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 35/41 Saves, Six Goals Against

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's Game 2, the Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for Games 3 and 4 on Monday, April 28th and Wednesday, April 30th. Puck drop on Monday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers face off with the London Knights

(Adam Zawacki / London Knights)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.