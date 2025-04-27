Gens Return to Barrie for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals

April 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to the Sadlon Arena for Game 2 after they were able to steal Game 1 on the road.

Oshawa got off to a hot start in the Eastern Conference Finals as they went into Barrie and took the first game extending their winning streak to four games. Owen Griffin continued his strong playoff performance this season as he was able to find the back of the net in the series opener.

Barrie fought all game, but they were seemingly unable to get their legs under them after a long second round. The Colts beat the Generals three of the four times in the regular season, they are not going to fold and go away.

In Game 1 it was the Oshawa Generals taking the first game on the road skating away with a 3-1 win at the Sadlon Arena.

The Generals were the only team to have a lead in the first game and it was Owen Griffin opening the scoring in the second period as Griffin fired a shot that went in and out so fast it needed a second look.

A short while later it was Matthew Buckley redirecting a Noah Powell shot that once again was not called a goal on the ice as Barrie's goalie knocked the net off.

In the third period the Colts were able to cut the Gens lead in half but with little time on the clock it was Calum Ritchie firing a shot from his own end making it 3-1 Generals.

Oshawa returns to the Tribute Communities Centre on Tuesday April 29th for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

