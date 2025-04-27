Katzin with Two Assists in Canada's Third Win at 2025 U18 World Championship

April 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Team Canada continued their winning ways at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, defeating Finland 5-1 on Sunday. Lev Katzin had another 2-point game, registering two assists.

Canada will play Norway on Monday to close out the preliminary round, with the medal games on May 3. TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada's official broadcast partners, will broadcast 16 and 10 tournament games, respectively. TSN will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games, while RDS will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, two quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the medal games.

