Katzin with Two Assists in Canada's Third Win at 2025 U18 World Championship
April 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Team Canada continued their winning ways at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, defeating Finland 5-1 on Sunday. Lev Katzin had another 2-point game, registering two assists.
Canada will play Norway on Monday to close out the preliminary round, with the medal games on May 3. TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada's official broadcast partners, will broadcast 16 and 10 tournament games, respectively. TSN will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games, while RDS will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, two quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the medal games.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2025
- Colts Go Down, 7-1 - Barrie Colts
- Gens Take Two on the Road in Dominant 7-1 Victory - Oshawa Generals
- Katzin with Two Assists in Canada's Third Win at 2025 U18 World Championship - Guelph Storm
- London Takes Game Two with Series Shifting to the Aud Monday - Kitchener Rangers
- Round Three, Game Two Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. London Knights - Kitchener Rangers
- Gens Return to Barrie for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Katzin with Two Assists in Canada's Third Win at 2025 U18 World Championship
- Beauchesne and Katzin Both Find the Scoresheet in Canada's Second Straight Win at 2025 U18 World Championship
- Katzin Focused on Another Gold Medal with Canada
- Beauchesne and Katzin Help Lead Canada to First Win at U18 World Championship
- Lev Katzin and Quinn Beauchesne to Represent Canada at 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship