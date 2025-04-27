Round Three, Game Two Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. London Knights

April 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







London, ON - Following a Game 1 loss, the Kitchener Rangers look to even the Western Conference Finals on Sunday in Game 2, splitting their two-game road trip against the London Knights. The Blueshirts will try to draw even when the puck drops at 4:00 p.m. at Canada Life Place.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 1:

In the opening matchup of the Western Conference Finals, the Knights came out firing, scoring four of their five goals in the first period. Notably, London led the contest 3-0 just over six minutes into the frame before tacking on another marker before the period closed. In the second, the Knights would add to their lead, making it 5-0, before Rangers forward Luca Romano would collect two goals, one in the middle frame and another in the third. The 5-2 score would hold as the final in Game 1.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (0-1-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Luca Romano had a strong start to the series in Game 1, scoring both Rangers goals despite the 5-2 defeat. With the two-goal tallies, Romano only trails Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) for the most goals among Rangers skaters in the 2025 OHL Playoffs with five, ranking fifth in playoff points (9). The markers broke a two-game pointless streak, and Romano will look to build on that momentum as the Rangers aim to even the series.

On Friday, defenceman Jacob Xu picked up his first career OHL and playoff point with a secondary assist on Romano's second-period goal against London. The former eighth-round pick (157th overall) has appeared in eight regular-season games and 10 postseason games for the Rangers this season. Xu has provided steady minutes on the blue line, and his first point is a rewarding milestone in what has been a promising start to his OHL career.

Goaltending:

Parsons

Between the pipes, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons was busy in the series opener, turning aside 36 of 41 shots and posting a .878 save percentage in the loss. Despite the result, Parsons has statistically been one of the best goaltenders in the 2025 OHL Playoffs with an 8-5-0 record, a 2.33 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage in 13 appearances. He'll look to get the Rangers back in the win column on Sunday.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (1-0-0-0)

Knights to Watch:

Sam Dickinson earned the game's first star in Game 1 after registering two goals, two assists, and four points. The OHL's defenceman of the year has recorded at least a point in eight of nine playoff games, currently riding a seven-game point streak, tallying 14 points (4G, 10A) over that stretch. In total, Dickinson is tied for second on the Knights in assists (11) and third in points (17) in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. He'll look to carry over his early series success into Game 2.

Blake Montgomery notched a goal and an assist for a two-point night on Friday at Canada Life Place, securing the game's second star. The performance marked his first multi-point night of the postseason, adding to his five points (2G, 3A) through nine games. Montgomery also snapped a two-game point drought, giving the Knights a boost of secondary scoring in Game 1.

Goaltending:

Elliott

In the crease for London, Austin Elliott recorded his ninth consecutive victory, making 22 saves in Game 1. The netminder has a perfect 9-0-0-0 postseason record in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, a 2.41 goals-against average, and a .899 save percentage. Elliott will look to remain flawless in Game 2, in search of win No. 10.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire third-round series vs the London Knights will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's Game 2, the Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for Games 3 and 4 on Monday, April 28th and Wednesday, April 30th. Puck drop on Monday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

