Sarnia Sting Acquire Draft Picks in Trades with Frontenacs, Petes, and Battalion
April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this morning that Hockey Club has made the following draft pick trades with the Kingston Frontenacs, Peterborough Petes, and North Bay Battalion.
In the first trade, Sarnia acquired a 7th round pick (SAR) and 15th round pick (KGN) in 2027 from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for an 8th round pick (KIT) and 15th round pick (SAR) in 2025.
In the second trade, Sarnia acquired a 6th round pick (FLNT) in 2025 and a 15th round pick (WSR) in 2025 from the North Bay Battalion in exchange for a 6th round pick (SAR) in 2027 and a 7th round pick (SAR) in 2028.
Lastly, in the third trade, Sarnia acquired a 3rd round pick (ER) in 2025 and a 10th round pick (PET) in 2028 from the Peterborough Petes in exchange for a 3rd round pick (SAR) in 2027, an 8th round pick (SAR) in 2026, and a conditional 15th round pick (SAR) in 2027.
