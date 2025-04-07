Generals Swap Picks with the Storm

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired a 2025 3rd-round pick from the Guelph Storm.

Oshawa has traded away a second-round pick in the 2028 draft for the Sarnia Sting third-round pick that the Guelph Storm had previously acquired.

With this move, the Gens now have 10 picks in the upcoming draft that will take place this coming weekend, starting on Friday, April 11th.

