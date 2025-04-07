Kitchener and London Exchange Draft Picks
April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ONT - The Kitchener Rangers have acquired two picks from the London Knights receiving Flint's 3rd Round Draft Pick in 2026 and Barrie's 5th Round Draft Pick 2027.
Kitchener has traded away our own 3rd Round Draft Pick in the 2025 Draft to the London Knights.
With this move, the Rangers now have 3 picks on Day 1 and 13 total selections in the upcoming draft and that will take place this coming weekend, starting on Friday, April 11th.
