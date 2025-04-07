Rangers' Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the fifth time this season, going 2-1, along with a 1.34 goals-against average, and a .951 save percentage.

Backstopping the Rangers to the second round of the OHL Playoffs, Parsons made 77 saves over three games last week. He turned aside 30 of 32 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Flint Firebirds on Tuesday. Returning to the crease on Thursday, he stopped 23 shots in a 5-1 win. Parsons closed out the series with a 24-save, first-star performance on Friday, helping the Rangers to a 2-1 victory and a berth in the Western Conference Semi-Finals where they will face-off against the Windsor Spitfires.

A 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons played to a regular season record of 37-12-3-0, ranking second among OHL netminders with a 2.24 goals-against average and .920 save percentage, along with a league-leading five shutouts over 52 games played. The former third-round pick (53rd overall) by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, boasting a career record of 74-44-7-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average, .904 save percentage, and nine shutouts over 130 regular season games. He ranks first among all OHL goaltenders in 2025 Playoff action, playing to a 4-1 record along with a 1.58 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. Parsons is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University next season.

Also considered for the award this week, Charlie Schenkel of the Kingston Frontenacs was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0 along with a 2.00 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Playoffs: (One Time)

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season: (Four Times)

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Feb. 14 - Mar. 2: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

