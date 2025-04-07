Gens Swap Picks with Knights

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired two picks in the 2025 Draft getting a 10th and 13th-round pick from the London Knights.

Oshawa has traded away two picks in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Draft, giving up a 10th and a 13th, receiving the same in return, but for this year's draft.

With this move, the Gens now have 12 picks in the upcoming draft that will take place this coming weekend, starting on Friday, April 11th.

