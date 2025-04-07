Gens Swap Picks with Knights
April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired two picks in the 2025 Draft getting a 10th and 13th-round pick from the London Knights.
Oshawa has traded away two picks in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Draft, giving up a 10th and a 13th, receiving the same in return, but for this year's draft.
With this move, the Gens now have 12 picks in the upcoming draft that will take place this coming weekend, starting on Friday, April 11th.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2025
- Kitchener and London Exchange Draft Picks - Kitchener Rangers
- Griffin, Parsons and Read Named OHL Top Performers of the Week - OHL
- Petes Acquire Three Picks from the Sarnia Sting - Peterborough Petes
- Owen Griffin Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Oshawa Generals
- Series Preview: (2) Windsor Spitfires vs (3) Kitchener Rangers - Windsor Spitfires
- Sarnia Sting Acquire Draft Picks in Trades with Frontenacs, Petes, and Battalion - Sarnia Sting
- Frontenacs Acquire Picks from Sarnia for the Upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Kingston Frontenacs
- Gens Swap Picks with Knights - Oshawa Generals
- Generals Swap Picks with the Storm - Oshawa Generals
- Team Subban Comes out on Top at 2025 OHL Combine - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.