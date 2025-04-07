Frontenacs Acquire Picks from Sarnia for the Upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has made a trade with the Sarnia Sting ahead of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection this upcoming weekend, acquiring two picks for the upcoming draft.

Kingston Receives:

8th Round '25 (KIT)

15th Round '25 (SAR)

Sarnia Receives:

7th Round '27 (SAR)

15th Round '27 (KGN)

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection will once again be conducted online beginning with Rounds 1-3 on Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm followed by Rounds 4-15 on Saturday, April 12th. You can follow the entire process online at www.ontariohockeyleague.com and streaming live on OHL Live. Day 1 of the Priority Selection will be aired across the province on YourTV, Rogers tv, Eastlink, Cable 14 and Shaw Spotlight community stations.

The Kingston Frontenacs kick off their second round matchup against the Barrie Colts this Thursday night on the road in Barrie. The Frontenacs return home for game three on Tuesday, April 15th and game four on Thursday, April 17th; both games starting at 7:00PM. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com.

