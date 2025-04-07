Frontenacs Acquire Picks from Sarnia for the Upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection
April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has made a trade with the Sarnia Sting ahead of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection this upcoming weekend, acquiring two picks for the upcoming draft.
Kingston Receives:
8th Round '25 (KIT)
15th Round '25 (SAR)
Sarnia Receives:
7th Round '27 (SAR)
15th Round '27 (KGN)
The 2025 OHL Priority Selection will once again be conducted online beginning with Rounds 1-3 on Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm followed by Rounds 4-15 on Saturday, April 12th. You can follow the entire process online at www.ontariohockeyleague.com and streaming live on OHL Live. Day 1 of the Priority Selection will be aired across the province on YourTV, Rogers tv, Eastlink, Cable 14 and Shaw Spotlight community stations.
The Kingston Frontenacs kick off their second round matchup against the Barrie Colts this Thursday night on the road in Barrie. The Frontenacs return home for game three on Tuesday, April 15th and game four on Thursday, April 17th; both games starting at 7:00PM. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2025
- Kitchener and London Exchange Draft Picks - Kitchener Rangers
- Griffin, Parsons and Read Named OHL Top Performers of the Week - OHL
- Petes Acquire Three Picks from the Sarnia Sting - Peterborough Petes
- Owen Griffin Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Oshawa Generals
- Series Preview: (2) Windsor Spitfires vs (3) Kitchener Rangers - Windsor Spitfires
- Sarnia Sting Acquire Draft Picks in Trades with Frontenacs, Petes, and Battalion - Sarnia Sting
- Frontenacs Acquire Picks from Sarnia for the Upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Kingston Frontenacs
- Gens Swap Picks with Knights - Oshawa Generals
- Generals Swap Picks with the Storm - Oshawa Generals
- Team Subban Comes out on Top at 2025 OHL Combine - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Acquire Picks from Sarnia for the Upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection
- Frontenacs Face off against the Barrie Colts in Round Two of the 2025 OHL Playoffs
- Five Frontenacs Featured in the 2024-25 OHL Coaches Poll
- Frontenacs Grind out a 3-2 Win and Complete the Sweep in Sudbury
- Kingston Hoping to Advance to Second Round with a Win Tonight