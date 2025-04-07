Series Preview: (2) Windsor Spitfires vs (3) Kitchener Rangers

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires and the Kitchener Rangers are set to face off in what promises to be an exciting OHL matchup in Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs. Both teams are looking to assert themselves in the drivers seat for the series which starts Thursday.

Head-to-Head:

Thursday's contest will be the 5th meeting this season between the two clubs. During the 2024-25 regular season, the Spitfires went 2-2-0 overall against the Rangers and are 4-5 in the playoffs over the last 5 seasons.

During the last five seasons, the Spitfires have gone 12-10-0-2 against the Rangers and are 7-4-0-1 at the WFCU Centre.

Scouting the Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires come into the game with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their offense has been clicking, led by their dynamic forwards, who have consistently pressured opposing defenses. The powerplay has been dynamic throughout the first round and will continue to provide a boost to the offence.

Ilya Protas (Washington) and Liam Greentree (LA Kings) both lead the OHL Playoffs in points with 15. Protas has 3 goals and 12 assists while Greentree has 7 goals and 8 assists.

Noah Morneau has 8 goals which is tied for 1st in Playoff scoring.

Carson Woodall leads the Spitfires defence with 4 points (2g, 2a) through 5 games.

In goal, the Spitfires have used Joey Costanzo as the teams primary starter, through the first round Costanzo went 4-0-1 and had a 2.15GAA and SV% of .915.

Scouting the Kitchener Rangers

The Rangers, known for their speed and offensive creativity, will be looking to outpace Windsor with their transition game. The Rangers group is young but skilled, and they have the ability to score in bunches.

Adrian Misaljevic led the Rangers offence with 69 points (31g, 38a) and he was followed up by Trent Swick (Vegas GK) who had 61 points (27g, 34a) throughout the regular season.

In the playoffs, Swick (Vegas GK) leads the team with 9 points (4g, 5a) and is closely followed by Christian Humphreys (Colorado) who has 7 points (2g, 5a).

On defence, Cameron Reid led the Rangers during the regular season with 54 points (14g, 40a) in 67 games. Jakub Chromiak currently leads the Rangers with 5 points (1g, 4a) in the playoffs.

In goal, the Rangers have gone with overager Jackson Parsons who has solidified himself as one of the leagues best goalies and is nominated for the Red Tilson Trophy. Parsons played in 52 regular season games and had a 2.24GAA and SV% of .920. In the playoffs, Parsons played in all 5 games going 4-1-0 and had a 1.58GAA and .939 SV%.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Battle: Both teams will need their netminders to be at their best, as this game could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Special Teams: Both teams have potent powerplay's but penalty killing could tip the scales. Whichever team stays more disciplined and capitalizes on the man advantage will likely gain the upper hand in what should be a tight series.

