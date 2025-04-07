Owen Griffin Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Ontario Hockey League has named Owen Griffin the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week.

Griffin was a big part of the team's success in the first round. In the last week, the Gens forward collected 10 points in four games including six goals and four assists.

Outside of his offence this past week, Griffin has continued to show that he is a player who can be relied upon in every situation, from the powerplay to icing the game with time running out.

The NHL Draft-eligible forward has been a stalwart up front for the Generals, centering a line that has Beckett Sennecke and Colby Barlow on his wings.

Owen Griffin and the Oshawa Generals continue their playoff run this weekend as they take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Tickets to that series can be purchased.

