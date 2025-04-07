Petes Acquire Three Picks from the Sarnia Sting

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired three Priority Selection picks from the Sarnia Sting.

The Petes have acquired the following picks from the Sarnia Sting:

2027 3rd round pick

2026 8th round pick

2027 conditional 15th round pick

In exchange, the Sarnia Sting has received:

2025 3rd round pick (Erie)

2028 10th round pick

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection will once again be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place beginning at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 11th. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 12th starting at 9:00 am with Rounds 4-15.

The Priority Selection will be produced by YourTV, and streamed for free in its entirety on OHL Live and across the league's YouTube, X and Facebook accounts. The Petes currently hold four picks in the first three rounds, with one in the 1st round, two in the 2nd round, and one more in the third round.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.