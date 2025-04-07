Griffin, Parsons and Read Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff games ending Sunday, April 7, 2025.

Generals' Owen Griffin Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

2025 NHL Draft prospect Owen Griffin of the Oshawa Generals is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering six goals, four assists and 10 points in four contests.

Helping the Generals to a first round series win over the Brampton Steelheads, Griffin posted a career-high four-point night on Tuesday with a hat trick and an assist, earning first star honours in a 7-5 victory. He followed up with a goal and an assist on Thursday to earn third star honours in a 4-1 win. Griffin found the scoresheet again on Friday, registering an assist in a 6-3 loss. The Markham, Ont. native closed out the series with two goals and a helper on Sunday, once again earning first star honours in a 4-1 victory.

Selected sixth overall by the Generals in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the York-Simcoe Express U16 AAA program, the 5-foot-10, 160 lb. forward recorded 22 goals, 29 assists, and 51 points in 62 games this season. Now in his second OHL campaign, Griffin has totaled 57 points (23-34-57) over 123 regular season contests. Set to turn 18 on Tuesday, he competed in the 2025 OHL Top Prospects Game and was ranked 197th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, Edmonton Oilers prospect Dalyn Wakely powered the Barrie Colts to round two of the OHL Playoffs, registering 10 points (2-8-10) in four games played.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Playoffs:

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Owen Griffin (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Pano Fimis (Erie Otters)

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Konnor Smith (Brampton Steelheads)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves)

Feb. 24 - Mar. 2: Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Rangers' Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the fifth time this season, going 2-1, along with a 1.34 goals-against average, and a .951 save percentage.

Backstopping the Rangers to the second round of the OHL Playoffs, Parsons made 77 saves over three games last week. He turned aside 30 of 32 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Flint Firebirds on Tuesday. Returning to the crease on Thursday, he stopped 23 shots in a 5-1 win. Parsons closed out the series with a 24-save, first-star performance on Friday, helping the Rangers to a 2-1 victory and a berth in the Western Conference Semi-Finals where they will face-off against the Windsor Spitfires.

A 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons played to a regular season record of 37-12-3-0, ranking second among OHL netminders with a 2.24 goals-against average and .920 save percentage, along with a league-leading five shutouts over 52 games played. The former third-round pick (53rd overall) by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, boasting a career record of 74-44-7-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average, .904 save percentage, and nine shutouts over 130 regular season games. He ranks first among all OHL goaltenders in 2025 Playoff action, playing to a 4-1 record along with a 1.58 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. Parsons is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University next season.

Also considered for the award this week, Charlie Schenkel of the Kingston Frontenacs was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0 along with a 2.00 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Playoffs:

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Feb. 14 - Mar. 2: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Knights' Noah Read Named OHL Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible London Knights forward Noah Read is the OHL Rookie of the Week, registering three goals and an assist in a pair of victories.

Helping the Knights complete a first round sweep of the Owen Sound Attack, Read delivered a standout performance in Game 4, recording a career-high four-point night with his first OHL hat trick and an assist in an 8-4 road win to earn first star honours.

Selected by London in the 10th round (188th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Southern Tier Admirals U16 AAA program, the St. Catharines, Ont. native registered 10 goals, 16 assists, and 26 points in 45 regular season contests. He spent the 2023-24 season with the St. Catharines Falcons of the GOJHL, tallying 38 points in 48 games played.

Also considered for the award this week, Braidy Wassilyn of the Niagara IceDogs recorded a goal and two assists in four contests.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Playoffs:

March. 31 - Apr. 6: Noah Read (London Knights)

March. 24 - March. 30: Ethan Garden (Windsor Spitfires)

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

March. 17 - March. 23: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

March. 10 - March. 16: Aidan Lane (Brampton Steelheads)

March. 3 - March. 9: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 24 - March. 2: Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.