Team Subban Comes out on Top at 2025 OHL Combine

April 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Oshawa, ON - Team Subban delivered an overwhelmingly strong performance at this year's annual Combine weekend, excelling in both on and off-ice testing to be crowned champions of the 2025 OHL Development Combine. Their top finish came from the highest combined score across Saturday's testing and Sunday's game results.

76 draft eligible prospects had the opportunity to showcase their on-ice skills in a series of games played before scouts and general managers to assist in their evaluation prior to the OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore to be held on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12.

Standings are based on a point system where individual player testing results contributed to the team's total score. Players are ranked by position and scored according to rank (1-36 for forwards, 1-24 for defencemen, 1-16 for goalies). During Sunday's games teams scored 10 points per half win, 25 points per game win, and 50 points per half shutouts.

Final Game Point Standings:

Team Stamkos (Blue) = 50 points

Team Ekblad (Yellow) = 0 points

Team Subban (White) = 140 points

Team Lindros (Red) = 40 points

Sunday's OHL Combine Game Results:

Game 1 - Team Stamkos 5, Team Lindros 7

Team Stamkos earns 5 points while Team Lindros earns 40 points

Team Stamkos scoring:

Keaton Ardagh (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 2G, 1A

Kingston Harris (Toronto Marlboros) - 1G, 2A

Aidan Witkowski (Toronto Marlboros) - 1G

Cole Crawford (York-Simcoe Express) - 1G

Colton D'Amico (Halton Hurricanes) - 1A

Pierson Clute (Quinte Red Devils) - 1A

Christian Toma (Toronto Titans) - 1A

Alexander Lisi (Sun County Panthers) - 1A

Team Lindros scoring:

Justin Balcar (London Jr. Knights) - 2G

Will Mullins (Ottawa Myers Automotive) - 1G, 2A

Jaden Switzer (Ottawa Valley Titans) - 1G

Jax Pereira (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 2G

Cade Campbell (Toronto Red Wings) - 1G, 1A

Sam Roberts (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 2A

Karsten Barbeau (Ottawa Myers Automotive) - 1A

Tyler Bruce (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 1A

Jonathan Varela (Toronto Marlboros) - 1A

Game 2 - Team Subban 7, Team Ekblad 3

Team Subban earns 95 points while Team Ekblad earns 0 points

Team Subban scoring:

Myles Dunn (Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs) - 4G

Lachlan Larmand (Barrie Colts) - 1G

Ian Inskip (Reps Hockey Club) - 1G, 1A

George Raymond (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 1G

David Heath (London Jr. Knights) - 2A

Hayden Martin (Barrie Colts) - 2A

Owen Miehm (Don Mills Flyers) - 1A

Emmett Mather (Windsor Spitfires) - 1A

Caiden Clair (Toronto Red Wings) - 1A

Team Ekblad scoring:

Jack Malandra (Ottawa Myers Automotive) - 1G

Cooper John (Ohio Blue Jackets) - 1G, 1A

Brayden Blyth (York-Simcoe Express) - 1G

Gensen Geldart (Vaughan Kings) - 1A

Ben Lamb (North York Rangers) - 1A

Reid Hayes (Windsor Spitfires) - 1A

Game 3 - Team Subban 6, Team Lindros 3

Team Subban earns 45 points while Team Lindros earns 0 points

Team Subban scoring:

Lachlan Larmand (Barrie Colts) - 2G, 1A

Eloan Le Gallic (Vaughan Kings) - 1G, 1A

Owen Miehm (Don Mills Flyers) - 2G

Jesse Debruyn (Huron-Perth Lakers) - 1A

Dylan Nobili (Vaughan Kings) - 1A

Caleb Gauthier (Eastern Ontario Wild) - 1A

Emmett Mather (Windsor Spitfires) - 1A

David Heath (London Jr. Knights) - 1A

Team Lindros scoring:

Jonathan Varela (Toronto Marlboros) - 1G

Justin Balcar (London Jr. Knights) - 1G

Benjamin Maharaj (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 1G

Jaden Switzer (Ottawa Valley Titans) - 1A

Tyler Bruce (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 1A

Blake Munnings (Quinte Red Devils) - 1A

Jax Pereira (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 2A

Game 4 - Team Stamkos 7, Team Ekblad 3

Team Stamkos earns 45 points while Team Ekblad earns 0 points

Team Stamkos scoring:

Aidan Witkowski (Toronto Marlboros) - 1G, 1A

Colton D'Amico (Halton Hurricanes) - 1G, 1A

Marcus Magri (Oakville Rangers) - 1G

Kingston Harris (Toronto Marlboros) - 1G, 2A

Alexander Lisi (Sun County Panthers) - 1G, 1A

Carter L'Heureux (Lambton Sting) - 2G

Zachary White (Ottawa Valley Titans) - 2A

Cole Crawford (York-Simcoe Express) - 1A

Team Ekblad scoring:

Xavier Rowe (Toronto Titans) - 2G

Quinn Patton (Barrie Colts) - 1G

Reid Hayes (Windsor Spitfires) - 1A

Alexander Sementsov (Halton Hurricanes) - 1A

Ethan Stewart (Toronto Marlboros) - 1A

Saturday's OHL Combine Off-Ice Testing Leaders:

Eric Wood (Sun County Panthers)

Sam Roberts (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

Camillo Milani (Toronto Marlboros)

Christian Toma (Toronto Titans)

Jack Johnson (Toronto Marlboros)

Saturday's OHL Combine On-Ice testing Leaders:

Hayden Martin (Barrie Colts)

Pierson Clute (Quinte Red Devils)

Reid Hayes (Windsor Spitfires)

Eloan Le Gallic (Vaughan Kings)

Caiden Clair (Toronto Red Wings)

Goaltenders:

David Healy (Vaughan Kings)

Max Psarras (Ottawa Valley Titans)

Liam Karbowski (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) / Ayden Mullen (Quinte Red Devils) / Hudson Cicchelli (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

Be sure to tune into the 2025 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore this coming Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm for Rounds 1-3 before Day 2 coverage gets underway on Saturday, April 12th, with Rounds 4-15 beginning at 9:00am. The Priority Selection will be produced by YourTV and be available streaming for free in its entirety on OHL Live and across the province on the Rogers Super Sports Pak as well as on community stations.

