Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Kaden Aucoin

June 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Sarnia Sting are proud to announce that the hockey club has signed defenceman Kaden Aucoin to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

The Hinsdale, Illinois native was selected by the Sting in the second round, 26th overall, of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Aucoin spent last season with the Chicago Mission Tier I AAA program where he scored 11 goals and 37 assists earning him 48 points in 70 games played.

Aucoin comes from strong NHL bloodlines, as his father, Adrian Aucoin, enjoyed a successful 17-year career in the National Hockey League, appearing in 1108 career games. His father's experience at the highest level has played a key role in Kaden's development, both on and off the ice.

The 6'3" right-shooting defenceman brings a combination of size, skating ability, and strong hockey instincts to the Sting's blue line. After drafting Aucoin in April, Sarnia Sting General Manager Dylan Seca commented:

"(Kaden) checks all our boxes...We believe he has the ability to be a high-end defender in our league."

Following the signing of Aucoin Seca adds: "Kaden is an exciting prospect, and we feel his game suits our style of play. He defends well, has strong mobility and has the instincts we seek in a defenceman. We expect him to a popular player for this organization and we are proud to welcome Kaden and the Aucoin family to Sarnia."

The entire Sarnia Sting organization would like to welcome Kaden and the entire Aucoin family to the Sting family.







