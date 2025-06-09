Frontenacs Acquire Rights to Slovakian Import Tomas Pobezal

June 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs have completed a trade with the Kitchener Rangers acquiring the rights to import forward Tomas Pobezal.

Kingston Receives:

F - Tomas Pobezal

2025 CHL Import Draft 2nd Round Pick (KIT)

Kitchener Receives:

2025 CHL Import Draft 1st Round Pick (KGN)

2029 8th Round Pick - conditional* (KGN)

Pobezal is a 5'11", 179 lbs. left-handed shooting center that was selected 25th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by the Kitchener Rangers. Born in Puchov, Slovakia, Tomas spent the 2024-25 season with HK Nitra of Slovak Extraliga. In 45 regular season appearances, Tomas tallied 15 goals and 8 assists for 23 points as an 18-year-old at Slovakia's highest level. He added 1 goal and 3 assists in 20 playoff games. Pobezal also represented Slovakia at the 2025 World Junior Championship appearing in all 5 of his team's games.

"Tomas is a dynamic offensive player that brings pace and compete to the game." said General Manager Kory Cooper. "He has a natural goal scoring ability and showcased that with 15 goals playing in a professional men's league this season."

With a September 18, 2006, birthdate, Pobezal is eligible for the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry draft. He was ranked #27 among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

"We think Martin Chromiak is a great comparable for Tomas. Both players played in the Slovakian league at 18 and contributed offensively." GM Cooper continued. "When Martin arrived in Kingston, he became a valuable player for the organization. We think Tomas's game will translate the same way, and we are excited to continue his development here in Kingston."

Season tickets for the Kingston Frontenacs 2025-26 season are available now. Stay tuned to our social media channels and kingstonfrontenacs.com as our regular season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.







