Sting Welcome Four Prospects on Day One of the 2025 OHL Draft

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia, ON - Sarnia Sting General Manager Dylan Seca and his scouting staff completed rounds one through three of the 2025 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection on Friday night, adding four promising young players to the organization.

With the 4th overall pick, the Sting selected Brenner Lammens, a 6'0" physical, two-way forward from the Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA team. The Langton, Ontario native posted 17 goals and 19 assists in just 26 games this season, along with three assists in four games at the OHL Cup.

"In this draft, we were looking for leadership, competitiveness, goal scoring, and a winner's mentality," said Seca. "Brenner possesses all of those traits and fits the identity we strive for."

Holding two selections in the second round, the Sting first selected Kaden Aucoin of the Chicago Mission Tier I AAA program with the 26th overall pick. The 6'3" right-shot defenceman hails from Hinsdale, Illinois and comes from a strong hockey lineage-his father, Adrian Aucoin, played 1,108 games in the NHL.

"Kaden is a smooth-skating, right-handed defenceman who matches the identity we're building," said Seca. "He checks all the boxes-he competes hard, defends well, and has excellent instincts. We believe he has the potential to be a high-end defender in our league."

With their second pick in round 2, Sarnia selected Sarvir Jaworski, a winger from the Detroit Little Caesars 15's team. The 5'11", 160-pound forward from Ankeny, Iowa recorded 16 goals and 16 assists in 21 games this season and added two goals and one assist in six OHL Cup games.

"Sarvir is a dynamic skater who competes in all the key areas of the ice," added Seca. "He pushes the pace, shows a lot of versatility, and played for one of the top programs in North America. We see tremendous upside in his game."

With their third-round pick, the Sting added Chase Sewell, a 6'5", 199-pound defenceman from the Elgin-Middlesex Canucks U16 AAA team. The Aylmer, Ontario native registered one goal and four assists in 30 games this season.

"Chase is a rangy defender with huge upside," said Seca. " He's one of the most improved players in his age group. He moves very well for his size and is the kind of big, reliable presence that can help in our pursuit of championships."

The Sarnia Sting would like to congratulate Brenner, Kaden, Sarvir, and Chase, as well as all prospects selected on Day One of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Hockey Club looks forward to adding 12 more players on Day Two of the draft, which begins Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

