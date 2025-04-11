OHL Completes Opening Three Rounds of 2025 Priority Selection

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League completed the opening three rounds of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore on Friday, with a total of 63 players hearing their names called to begin the proceedings that continue on Saturday morning, with Rounds 4-15 commencing at 9:00am.

Saturday's continued coverage of the OHL Priority Selection is being streamed live for free on OHL Live, the league's YouTube, Facebook and X channels, and can also be viewed on YourTV and Eastlink community stations.

Twenty-three players from across 14 different organizations were chosen in the first round of Friday's first round.

The Peterborough Petes opened the proceedings by selecting Kaden McGregor of the Ottawa Valley Titans with the first overall pick, marking the first time in franchise history they've held the top selection. Following McGregor, forwards Jaakko Wycisk of the Sun County Panthers (2nd overall, Guelph) and Brock Chitaroni of the Barrie Jr. Colts (3rd overall, Ottawa) were chosen, while Brenner Lammens of the Toronto Red Wings rounded out the top four as Sarnia's first-round pick.

The Brampton Steelheads claimed the first defenceman of this year's Priority Selection, selecting Don Mills Flyers captain Peter Green 14th overall, while Matthew Henderson of the Huron-Perth Lakers quickly followed at 17th to the Kingston Frontenacs. The Steelheads also grabbed the first goaltender of the Draft, selecting Lucas Johnson of the Chicago Reapers 15's in the second round at 39th overall.

The first round featured 11 players from the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), five from the ALLIANCE, three from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), three from Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO), and one from a U.S.-based program.

Of the 23 players selected in the first round, 22 will be eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, while Ryan Hanrahan (13th overall, Saginaw) won't be NHL Draft eligible until 2028.

The OHL Cup champion Toronto Jr. Canadiens led the way with four players selected in the opening round, while the GTHL champion Don Mills Flyers and ALLIANCE champion Huron-Perth Lakers each had three players chosen.

Don Mills led all teams through Friday's opening three rounds, with a total of six players selected, followed by the Toronto Red Wings, Toronto Jr. Canadiens and Toronto Titans with four each.

The opening three rounds of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection saw 16 American players chosen, the most on record, exceeding the previous high of 11 in 2008.

2025 OHL Priority Selection - First Round Selections:

1. Peterborough Petes - Kaden McGregor (Ottawa Valley Titans) - 5'10.5", 168 lb, C

2. Guelph Storm - Jaakko Wycisk (Sun County Panthers) - 6'0.5", 181 lb, C

3. Ottawa 67's - Brock Chitaroni (Barrie Jr. Colts) - 5'11.25", 167 lb, C

4. Sarnia Sting - Brenner Lammens (Toronto Red Wings) - 6'0", 191 lb, LW

5. Owen Sound Attack - Max Delisle (Toronto Titans) - 5'11.75", 175 lb, C

6. North Bay Battalion - Camryn Warren (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 5'8.75", 152 lb, C

7. Soo Greyhounds - Noah Laus (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 6'0.75", 192 lb, LW

8. Flint Firebirds - Charlie Murata (Don Mills Flyers) - 5'11.25", 174 lb, LW

9. Kingston Frontenacs - Aleks Kulemin (Don Mills Flyers) - 6'2.25", 171 lb, C

10. Niagara IceDogs - Ryerson Edgar (York-Simcoe Express) - 5'10.25", 157 lb, C

11. Sudbury Wolves - Brayden Bennett (Toronto Titans) - 5'11.25", 188 lb, C

12. Erie Otters - Jake Murray (Huron-Perth Lakers) - 6'1.75", 176 lb, C

13. Saginaw Spirit - Ryan Hanrahan (Reps Hockey Club) - 5'11", 134 lb, C

14. Brampton Steelheads - Peter Green (Don Mills Flyers) - 5'11.25", 173 lb, RD

15. Brampton Steelheads - Keaton Ardagh (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 6'0", 163 lb, RW

16. Oshawa Generals - Sam Roberts (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 6'0.5", 179 lb, RW

17. Kingston Frontenacs - Matthew Henderson (Huron-Perth Lakers) - 5'11.25", 162 lb, LD

18. Barrie Colts - Aleksandr Sementsov (Halton Hurricanes) - 5'8.5", 162 lb, LW

19. Soo Greyhounds - Ryan Kaczynski (Mid Fairfield Rangers) - 6'0.5", 170 lb, C

20. Brantford Bulldogs - David Buchman (Ottawa Valley Titans) - 5'10.25", 177 lb, LD

21. Windsor Spitfires - John McLaughlin (Lambton Jr. Sting) - 5'9.25", 163 lb, C

22. Kitchener Rangers - Kane Barch (Huron-Perth Lakers) - 5'10.75", 174 lb, LW

23. London Knights - Alex Campeau (Eastern Ontario Wild) - 6'4", 171 lb, C

