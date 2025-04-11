67's Select Brock Chitaroni with Third Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the third overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected forward Brock Chitaroni from the Barrie Colts U16 AAA program.

"Brock is a strong, competitive player, who is among the fastest skaters in his age group," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "He is a very consistent right-shot centre, who has an impact on every game. We are excited to welcome him to the Ottawa 67's."

Chitaroni, 16, tallied 29 goals and 30 assists for 59 points in just 31 games this past season. He also saw some post-season success, scoring seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in eight games played. At the 2025 OHL Cup tournament, Chitaroni logged a goal and an assist through four games.

A native of Marathon, Ontario, Chitaroni follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Sudbury Wolves forward Hudson Chitaroni, and his father Terry Chitaroni, who played for the Wolves from 1989 to 1992.

