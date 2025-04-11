Generals Have Pair of Picks on Day One

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals own two picks on the first day of the OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Oshawa's draft night starts in the first round with the 16th overall selection. Some of the Generals in recent years have been Owen Griffin in 2023, Beckett Sennecke and Ben Danford in 2022, and Calum Ritchie in 2021.

The Gens' next pick is in the third round after they made a trade earlier this week, acquiring a Sarnia 3rd from the Guelph Storm. With this trade, the Generals now own the 46th overall selection in the draft.

Oshawa will follow up day one with a busy day two, where they will be making 12 selections between rounds 4 and 15.

The Gens continue their playoff run on home ice Tuesday, April 15th, as they continue to put it all on red in the 2nd round of the OHL Playoffs.

