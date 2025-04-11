67's Select Jack Johnson with the 32nd Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection
April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - With the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Jack Johnson from the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program.
"Jack is a big right-shot defender who moves well," said Ottawa 67's General Manager James Boyd. "He's responsible defensively and a great leader. We're thrilled to get him."
Johnson, 15, was a point-per-game player at this year's OHL Cup, scoring one goal and three assists for four points in four games.
