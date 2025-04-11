2025 OHL Priority Draft Preview

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The 2025 OHL Priority Draft is upon us. The Kitchener Rangers and rest of the league will be on the clock starting at 7:00 p.m. this evening. This weekend presents a chance for an already young and hungry Kitchener team to add more talent to its roster.

Tonight's portion of the draft will include the first three rounds (1-3) in which Kitchener will make as many selections (3). Kitchener holds its own first round pick (22nd Overall), Peterborough's second round pick (24th overall), and Peterborough's third round pick (44th overall).

Saturday, April 12th will include round 4 through 15, with the Rangers making a total of ten selections.

You can follow the entire process online and streaming live on CHL TV. Day 1 of the Priority Selection will be aired across the province on YourTV, Rogers TV, Eastlink, Cable 14, and Shaw Spotlight community stations. It will be covered extensively on Kitchener Rangers Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Click here for more information on the Selection Process.

Results will also be updated on our Draft Page.

Rangers Player Development Information

OHL Prospective Player Information

Complete 15-round Order of Selection

OHL Priority Selection History

Full Pick Selection:

1 (22nd Overall)

2 (24th Overall) From Peterborough

3 (44th Overall) From Peterborough

4 (83rd Overall) From London

7 (142nd Overall)

8 (145th Overall) From Guelph

9 (182nd Overall)

10 (202nd Overall)

11 (222nd Overall)

12 (242nd Overall)

13 (262nd Overall)

14 (282nd Overall)

15 (302nd Overall)

