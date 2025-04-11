Brampton Steelheads Take a Defenceman, Forward and Goaltender in First Two Rounds

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - On the first day of the OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore, the Brampton Steelheads added three new players to their prospect list.

With the 14th overall pick, the Steelheads took the first defender in the OHL Priority Selection, Peter Green. The 5'11.25" defender played for the Don Mills Flyers this past season and captained the Flyers to a GTHL Championship, tallying 24 points (13G,11A) through 25 GTHL games.

Toronto, Ontario native Green commented on becoming the newest Steelhead. "I am so happy to be joining such a respected and well-run organization. The Steelheads have built a strong reputation for developing talent. I am excited to grow within the organization and contribute to the team's continued success."

Steelheads Head Coach and General Manager, James Richmond, had nothing but praise for the team's first-round pick. "We feel as though we got one of the best defencemen in the 2009 age group. Peter plays with an edge and possesses strong offensive instincts. We are pleased to welcome Peter and his family to the Brampton Steelheads."

With their second pick of the back-to-back, at 15th overall, the Steelheads selected right winger Keaton Ardagh. The forward played this past season with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens of the GTHL. In 28 games, the 6-foot, Hampton, Ontario native put up 45 points (24G, 21A), and added 3 assists in the OHL Cup play-in before tallying 6 points (3G, 3A) in 7 OHL Cup games to help lead his team to an OHL Cup Championship. The Steelheads have a long history of successful graduates from the Jr. Canadiens program with names like Porter Martone, Carson Rehkopf, Finn Harding, and Jack Van Volsen playing their U16 seasons with the club.

James Richmond commented on the 15th overall selection. "He is a big strong forward that plays a solid 200' game with pace. He is strong in the offensive zone and takes care of his responsibilities in the defensive zone. We are happy to welcome Keaton and his family to the Brampton Steelheads."

With the 39th overall pick in the 2nd round the Steelheads selected their third pick in the 2025 Draft from the United States, netminder Lucas Johnson of the Chicago Reapers. Johnson, the first goalie selected in the draft, won 28 of his 34 games played while sporting a .916 save percentage and 1.76 goals against average. This marks the third time in four years the Steelheads selected the first goalie in the draft. In 2022 goaltender Ryerson Leenders was taken in the second round, and in 2023 Jack Ivankovic was drafted in the first round at 7th overall.

Goaltending Coach Chris Beckford- Tseu had this to say about Johnson. "He is a strong athlete who is a natural puck stopper. Johnson possesses a high IQ and is a great competitor. We are happy to welcome Lucas and his family to the Steelheads."

Rounds 4-15 of the OHL Priority Selection start tomorrow beginning at 9:00 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.