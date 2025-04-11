Firebirds Select Charlie Murata with Eighth Overall Pick

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that they have selected left winger Charlie Murata with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

Murata spent the 2024-25 season with the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA of the GTHL. In 32 games for Don Mills, the Scarborough, Ontario native put up 21 goals along with 19 assists. Murata notched an additional one goal and seven assists during the 2025 OHL Cup as his team reached the finals of the tournament.

"Charlie is one of the smoothest skaters in the draft," Firebirds head scout Mike Oliverio said. "He has explosive speed, a high IQ, great vision, does everything at top speed and with pace and works hard on every shift. Charlie already plays the style that we want to play so we feel he's several months ahead of the learning curve. We're thrilled that we were able to get him at number eight.

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection, presented by Real Canadian Superstore, takes place across two days, with the first three rounds on Friday night and rounds 4-15 on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. Flint owns a total of 15 picks, including one in the second round, number 33 overall, and two in the third, numbers 55 and 63 overall.

Live coverage of the draft is streaming for free on OHL Live, and the OHL's Facebook, X and YouTube pages, as produced by YourTV.

