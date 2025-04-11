Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson Are the Newest Members of the Kingston Frontenacs
April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Rounds 1-3 of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection took place on Friday night and the Kingston Frontenacs had two first round picks (9, 17), and are proud to welcome the newest members of the Frontenacs organization.
Aleks Kulemin was selected 9th overall from the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA program. Kulemin had 14 goals and 17 assists, good for 31 points in 31 games in the 2024-25 season. The 6'2 ¬Â³, 172lbs forward is a big-bodied winger that is at his best when he is going up and down the wing and playing physical. He has a good skill set and understands where he needs to be successful on the ice. He plays a solid 200-foot game and does the little things well during the course of a game.
Kulemin is the son of former Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders forward, Nikolay Kulemin.
Selected with the 17th overall pick, Matthew Henderson comes from the Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA program. Henderson is a smooth skating defenceman who can put up points from the blueline. Henderson starred in 30 games this season, putting up 6 goals and 20 assists for 26 points. Matthew is a strong competitor and rarely gets beat one on one, takes the body when he has to and has a good active stick. He is one of only five defencemen on his team so he plays a ton and never really seems too fatigued, as he is an effortless skater. Simple yet effective is the best way to describe Matthew.
