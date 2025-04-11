OHL Priority Selection: Day One Recap

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts addressed goal-scoring on the opening night of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

With their first selection at 18th overall, the Colts selected Alexander Sementsov from the Halton Hurricane U16 program. The 5.09 and 162lb left winger compiled an impressive 93 points (34 goals, 59 points) in 45 games played.

The Colts were on the board 15 picks later and took Belle River, ON product Eamon Edgar who played for the Sun County Panthers U16 program. The Centre produced 38 points (24 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games.

With their final selection of day one, the Colts headed south of the border and selected Joseph Salandra from the Brunswick School Bruins. The 2008 forward was undrafted last year but registered 72 points (38 goals, 34 assists) through 35 games this season.

