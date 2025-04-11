Storm Select Jaakko Wycisk 2nd Overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Jaakko Wycisk with the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. This marks the second time the team has picked 2nd overall in the OHL Priority Selection.

The Tecumseh, Ontario native had a dominant season with the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA program, registering 61 points (32 goals and 29 assists) in 30 games and added another 8 points (2 goals and 6 assists) in five games at the OHL Cup this past March. The 6'1, 180lbs centremen led the Sun County Panthers to the OHL Cup quarter-final game, ultimately falling to the Toronto Titans in overtime.

Following the OHL Cup, the 2009-born forward joined the OJHL's Leamington Flyers for their playoff run. Wycisk has recorded one goal in four games for the Flyers so far this spring.

