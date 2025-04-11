Storm Select Cruz Reznik 56th Overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Cruz Reznik with the 56th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

