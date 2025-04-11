Spitfires Complete Day One of the OHL Draft
April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires will pick 3 times on Friday.
Round (Pick) Player Position Height Weight Team
1 (21st) John McLaughlin Centre 5'10 165lbs Lambton Jr. Sting
2 (30th) Ian Inskip Centre 6'2 170lbs Mississauga Reps
3 (45th) Ty Bergeron Centre 6'1 176lbs Detroit Honeybaked
Round 1: John McLaughlin (Lambton Jr. Sting)
- Born in Corunna, Ontario, John played up a year for majority of his hockey career and last season with the Lambton Jr. Sting. He played in two games this past season before a season-ending injury. Darrell Woodley said on the CHL Broadcast he could have been a top 10 pick if he continued his projection. He played in one game with the Strathroy Rockets of the GOJHL and had a goal and assist. The Corunna native is excited to be a Spitfire.
"It is great!" McLaughlin started. "It is a real pleasure, and I am super excited, it is a dream come true."
Round 2: Ian Inskip (Mississauga Reps)
Born in L'Orignal, Ontario, Ian played with the Mississauga Reps this past season. He is a physical 6.02 forward who can put up points he played in 33 games and had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points. Inskip is excited to play a Spitfire brand of hockey.
"It is amazing." Inskip said. "Windsor is a great place to play and a great big strong physical team which I like. I can't ask for a better place to play."
Round 3: Ty Bergeron (Detroit Honeybaked)
Born in Flat Rock, Michigan, Bergeron played with the Detroit Honeybaked U-15 Program. He is a skilled and dynamic forward who can score and set up his teammates. In 67 games played, Ty had 45 goals and 59 assists for 104 points as well as 0 penalty minutes. The Michigan native is excited for his future.
"It feels unreal and unbelievable, it is a great feeling!" said Bergeron.
By Nicholas Welsh
