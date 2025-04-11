2025 OHL Priority Draft Recap: Day 1

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers selected three players on Day One of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, presented by Real Canadian Superstore. The Rangers tabbed left-shot winger Kane Barch with the 22nd-overall pick before selecting Alexander Forrest with the first pick in the second round and Tommy Kut in the third round.

Kane Barch, the Rangers first-round (22nd overall) selection is a left-shot winger born in Plano, Texas, who currently resides in Grand Bend, ON. He played his minor hockey with the Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA program last season where he amassed an impressive 59 points (23G, 36A) in 30 games, including 17 points (5G, 12A) in 11 playoff games. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound winger was named as an assistant captain for the Lakers this season.

"Kane is a high-end player that brings energy and compete every shift," said General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He is the type of player you win hockey games with and can play the game any way you want him to whether it is a skill or gritty game. Welcome to the Rangers organization Kane and Barch family."

"I am very proud to be a Ranger," said Kane. "I know the success they have obtained in the past and I am looking forward to get started with the organization/Community."

The Rangers then selected Alexander Forrest with their second-round pick, 24th overall. The left-shot defenceman spent last season with the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program. Forrest posted 39 points (10G, 29A) in 34 games with the Rangers. A native of Grimsby, Ont., Forrest is 5-foot-11, 157-pounds.

"Alex is a dynamic defenseman that is a very good skater," added McKenzie. "He can produce offence and use his skating to defend. He is very competitive player that we were thrilled to select with our second selection. Welcome to Kitchener to Alex and the Forrest family."

"It means a lot to get drafted to the Rangers. Kitchener is a high-class organization that is committed to getting players to the next level, feels like a 100-pound weight has been lifted off my shoulders, knowing my hard work has paid off," said Alexander Forrest. "I'm looking forward to playing in the Aud and in front of a sold-out crowd almost every night. Also looking forward to meeting all the players and coaching staff of the Rangers organization."

With their third-round pick, at 44th overall, the Blueshirts picked Tommy Kut, a left-shot defenceman from the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA program in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. In 33 games with the Flyers this season, Tommy produced six goals and eight assists (14 points). Tommy stands at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and was born and raised in Hong Kong before moving to Ontario.

"Tommy is a big and hard to play against defenseman that can move the puck," said General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He has good mobility for such a big player and makes good decisions with the puck. We look forward to seeing Tommy in a Ranger uniform and welcome him and his family to the Ranger organization."

"Being drafted by the Kitchener Rangers is a huge honour," said Tommy Kut. "It's a dream come true to join such a historic organization, and I'm excited to get to work, develop my game, and contribute to bringing a championship to Kitchener."

Rounds 4-15 begin Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Fans can follow pick-by-pick results here or can watch the stream live on OHL Live here. For all the latest information on the Rangers at the 2025 OHL Draft, visit KitchenerRangers.com.

