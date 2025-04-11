Peterborough Petes Select Kaden McGregor with First Overall Pick of 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Toronto, ON - The pick is in and the Peterborough Petes have made Ottawa Valley Titans forward Kaden McGregor the first overall pick of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

The Petes secured the first overall pick in the OHL Priority Selection for the first time ever by way of a lottery process on March 26. They select McGregor, the 2024-25 HEO U16 AAA Player of the Year with the historic pick after he led his Ottawa Valley Titans to an HEO championship this past season.

A 16-year-old from Braeside, Ont., McGregor is a 5-foot-11, 168Ib. centreman who put up 38 goals, 44 assists and 82 points over 29 regular season games before adding 24 points (11-13--24) over nine playoff contests. McGregor had an impressive showing at the OHL Cup showcase, being named to the tournament all-star team with 11 points (3-8--11) over five games.

McGregor claims the Jack Ferguson Award as the first overall pick in the OHL Priority Selection, becoming the first player chosen first overall out of the Ottawa area since the Ottawa 67's selected Alyn McCauley of Brockville, Ont. in 1993.

OHL Central Scouting says:

Kaden is a complete two-way centre that isn't easy to play against because he is always moving his feet and he competes hard each and every shift he has. He is a powerful skater that can get up to top speed quickly and has another gear that many players don't have. He has a very good skill set that allows him to generate offense for himself well. He is a dog on a bone when it comes to forechecking and how hard he competes, he rarely takes a shift off and you notice all the time. Physically he looks mature and his game will translate well to the next level.

