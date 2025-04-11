Draft Day 1 Recap
April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals made two selections in the first day of the OHL Priority Draft selecting Sam Roberts and Tyler Hinde.
Oshawa had the 16th overall selection in the 1st round of the Draft and they selected Sam Roberts of Toronto Jr. Canadiens. The forward from Toronto collected 37 point in 33 games this season including 14 goals and 23 assists in the U16AAA GTHL.
with their 3rd round selection the Generals selected forward Tyler Hinde of the Toronto Red Wings. The forward from Vaughn, On. picked up 18 points in 33 games including eight goals and 10 assists.
Round 2 of the draft kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM, as the Generals have 12 selections to make.
