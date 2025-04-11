Noah Laus Selected in 1st Round by Greyhounds
April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Soo Greyhounds News Release
With their 1st Round Selection (7th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection by Real Canadian Superstore, General Manager Kyle Raftis selected forward NOAH LAUS to the Program.
Noah played this past season (2024-25) with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens where in 33 regular season games he recorded 25 goals and 17 assists, good for 42 points.
In 8 games at the 2025 OHL Cup he had an even 8 goals and 8 assists while captaining his club to the tournament championship.
SCOUTING REPORT:
Noah is a big power forward that plays the game the right way every time he is on the ice. He has the skills to make plays in all three zones, sees the ice well and moves it at the right times and can also challenge defenders one on one. He is a shooter on the power play as they have certain plays designed to have him as the trigger. He has a high compete and hockey sense which make him valuable in every situation. Noah is the kind of player coaches will have out in the last minute of a game whether its up or down by a goal.
NOAH LAUS
Previous Team: Toronto Jr. Canadiens
Position: Left Wing
Height: 6.00.75
Weight : 192lbs
DOB: February 10, 2009
Hometown: Woodbridge, ON
NEXT SELECTION:
The Greyhounds will now make their second pick of the opening round (19th overall)
