67's select Cade Campbell with 48th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 48th overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected defenceman Cade Campbell.

"Cade is a smooth-skating defenceman who has shown great improvement in his game over the past several years," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "He's a puck-mover who is going to fit in really well with our system."

Campbell, 16, suited up for the Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA program this past season, where he scored tallied a goal in four games at this year's OHL Cup tournament.

